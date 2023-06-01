Driver Arrested After Causing A Power Outage And Blocking A Major Road

A man has been charged with several offenses after a pickup truck crash into utility poles, blocking a busy road and resulting in an extended blackout, according to the Forest Acres Police Department on Thursday.
According to Lynnsey Baker, a representative for Forest Acres, Steven Anthony Young, 44, was charged with driving with a suspended license, providing false information, and hitting objects near or on the road. Young resides in West Columbia, according to Baker.
Police say that the charges are related to a collision that occurred on May 17 at around 1:35 a.m.
According to authorities, Young was operating a Ford F-150 pickup when it collided with two utility poles close to the intersection of Forest Drive and Dalloz Road. A.C. Flora High School is nearby, in a part of Forest Acres that is highly populated with commercial buildings.
Approximately a half-mile stretch of Forest Drive, between Beltline Boulevard and Falcon Drive, was shut down for several hours as Dominion Energy employees attempted to clear the road and restore power as a result of the collision, according to police.
According to authorities, the two damaged power poles were worth $15,000 in damages.
The pickup had been abandoned when police arrived at the scene, according to authorities.
Police said that as they were looking into the area, the authorities got another complaint regarding a male on Brentwood Drive.
Young was discovered inside an unlocked car after police were called to the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive, roughly three-quarters of a mile from the collision, Baker said. According to Baker, the police claimed it seemed like Young was attempting to hide inside the vehicle.
Young was transferred to a nearby hospital since it was clear that he needed medical attention, according to the police.
Young’s identify and the circumstances of his injury weren’t immediately clear.
Young lied twice about his name to the police when they questioned him, according to Baker. Before police were able to positively identify Young, the man reportedly gave the cops the names John McFadden and Steve McFalder.
