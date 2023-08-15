Guilty Plea Expected From Mother of Elementary School Shooter for Child Neglect

Expected to enter a guilty plea to state charges of child negligence on Tuesday morning is the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher in January. After her son carried her gun to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, where he shot his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, Deja Taylor, 26, is facing state and federal charges.
Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest, but she is still alive. Taylor’s attorney, James Ellenson, stated that upon entering a guilty plea, the state charges of child negligence and recklessly handling a firearm will be withdrawn.
“The cap for sentencing on the child neglect charge is six months,” Ellenson said. Taylor has pled guilty to federal firearms crimes as part of a settlement. In October, he or she will be sentenced for these offenses.
The mother of the boy who shot his first grade teacher in Newport News, Virginia will be in court and is expected to plead guilty to felony child neglect. @KathyParkNBC reports. pic.twitter.com/A7R5RZSIGX
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 15, 2023
According to what Ellenson told CNN in January, Taylor bought the gun and kept it in the safe she kept on the top shelf of her bedroom closet. The gun was found in her son’s rucksack, according to the police.
Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn has stated that the 6-year-old will not face criminal charges. According to an earlier statement made by Ellenson, Taylor has no prior criminal history and has been cooperative with authorities since the shooting. In April, after state charges were filed against her, Taylor surrendered to authorities and was later released on a $5,000 bond.
