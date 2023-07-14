Homicide Police in Baltimore Are Looking Into the Death of a 3-year-old Girl in November

The Baltimore Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl who, according to a recent autopsy, passed away due to an overdose. The incident occurred on November 22nd in the Lakeland neighborhood of South Baltimore.
Authorities responded to a distressing scene where they discovered the toddler unresponsive, with blood emanating from her nose. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the child was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite the efforts to save her life, she tragically succumbed to the overdose.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an extensive examination and determined that the cause of death was indeed an overdose, as revealed by the police. Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information related to this heartbreaking incident to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.
The tweet below verifies the news:
BREAKING: A three-year-old girl’s death in November has been ruled a homicide caused by an overdose, Baltimore police announced Thursday.
https://t.co/VNU832ZaeG
— WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 (@wbalradio) July 13, 2023
Homicide detectives can be reached at 410-396-2100, or individuals can choose to provide anonymous tips through the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This devastating case highlights the urgent need for vigilance and preventive measures to safeguard children from exposure to harmful substances.
It serves as a somber reminder of the importance of promoting awareness, education, and responsible practices within communities to protect vulnerable young lives. The authorities are committed to finding answers and holding accountable those responsible for this tragic loss.
If you want to keep up with current events, start reading californiaexaminer.net right away to have access to breaking news and in-depth articles.
Here are some more news from the California Examiner that you might be interested in reading: