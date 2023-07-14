Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Tragic Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson may have died from an overdose, and it has been discovered that a woman known as the “Percocet Princess” was detained in connection with the death.
Sofia Haley Marks, 20, allegedly sold cocaine to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez before he was discovered dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2, according to law enforcement officials.
According to sources, she was detained around 6 p.m. on Thursday (13 July) during an undercover operation conducted by the NYPD, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security.
Late Thursday night, investigators continued to investigate her home. She has been charged with federal drug distribution and is anticipated to be arraigned in Manhattan federal court on Friday morning, according to sources.
A white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia were discovered near Leandro’s corpse, prompting police to investigate the teen’s death as a possible overdose from the start.
Drena De Niro, Leandro’s mother, is Robert De Niro’s oldest child with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. Drena previously disclosed that she believes her son died after taking fentanyl-laced pills. She claimed that the person who sold the adolescent the tainted drugs did so knowingly.
She wrote on Instagram in response to a comment inquiring about the cause of her son’s death –
“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”
“So for all these people still f–king around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever.”
The city medical examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, but sources say Narcotics Borough Manhattan South NYPD detectives are investigating the case. Last month, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig warned reporters that fentanyl is now “laced in probably 98% of the drugs” in the Big Apple.
Essig said –
“Fentanyl is in everything now, everything.”
“Now people have low tolerance, that’s why they’re overdosing so much.”
Saturday, Leandro was laid to rest at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on the Upper East Side, where the memorials of Judy Garland, Heath Ledger, John Lennon, and other legendary entertainers also took place.
Multiple A-listers from Robert De Niro’s previous films attended the solemn event to offer their respects. The “Goodfellas” actor told Page Six he was “deeply distressed” over the passing of his “beloved grandson.”
