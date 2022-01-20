Increase in Weekly Unemployment Claims as Omicron Takes a Heavier Toll Than Expected

For the first time since the commencement of the pandemic, there has been a consistent uptick in the unemployment rate, which may indicate that the trendline is heading upward after several months of negative movement.

As recently as a few weeks ago, unemployment benefits had fallen to their lowest level in 52 years, providing some respite from the tight labor market. The abrupt rise in prices indicates that the Omicron version has had a severe impact on the economy, and the exhalation will have to come at a later time.

Continuing claims, a stronger indicator of overall volatility, actually fell by 55,000 to hit 1.6 million, the lowest level since the week ending April 27, 2019, according to the statistics.

However, the overall number of people receiving unemployment benefits increased by 180,114 to 2.1 million. Although unemployment has dropped to 3.9%, there are still 2.9 million fewer jobs than in February 2020, just before the epidemic began to affect the U.S. labor market in earnest.

It’s been a baffling year when it comes to the general job situation. In spite of record nonfarm payroll growth, the lowest tiers of the employment market are still hampered by the pandemic’s impacts, and the stock market is booming.

With 11,295 and 10,639 new claims, respectively, California and New York were the states with the most new claims. As a result of job losses in these sectors, Californians have filed more unemployment insurance claims than any other state.

Transportation and warehouse cutbacks, as well as layoffs in the health-care, social-assistance and public-administration sectors in New York City, contributed to the rise in new claims. Ten thousand, four hundred and thirty-seven additional claims for unemployment insurance were filed in Texas as a result of layoffs in manufacturing and administrative support, as well as waste management and remediation service businesses.

