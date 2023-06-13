Joseph Fiennes Regrets Playing Michael Jackson in Controversial TV Series

Joseph Fiennes’ selection to play Michael Jackson in 2017 sparked a whitewashing debate even though the film was never released.
The actor is now apologizing for playing the rock icon in an episode of the anthology series “Urban Myths.” After 9/11, Jackson, Marlon Brando (represented by Brian Cox), and Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) were allegedly on a cross-country road trip, according to the episode that was yanked.
Fiennes recently addressed the criticism over his casting in an interview with The Guardian.
People have a right to be angry, in my opinion, Fiennes said.
And that was the incorrect choice. Certainly,” he replied. “And I’m a part of that; these choices are made by producers, broadcasters, writers, and directors, among others. But if I’m being honest, it’s evident that I’ve taken on the role of speaking for others.
Fiennes continued, “I would love for them to be at the table with us as well to talk about it. However, it occurred at a moment when there was a movement and a transition, which was positive, and it was, you know, a horrible call. a poor choice.
The episode was canceled before airing as a result of the controversy, which Fiennes acknowledged in his interview.
He said, “I urged the broadcaster to pull it. And although there were some lengthy discussions, individuals ultimately came to the right decision.
Initially, Fiennes had defended the choice in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.
Fiennes remarked at the time, “I have to say, it’s Michael in his last days when, quite frankly, he did look rather different than when we grew up with him in the ’80s or earlier.” “I struggled with the decision regarding the casting and the producers; I was perplexed and startled at what would happen, and I was aware of the sensitivity, particularly to Michael’s fans and Michael’s family. It doesn’t change who he was, though.
Jackson opposed the concept of a white actor playing him in a 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey. He was questioned by Winfrey over rumors that he wanted a white actor to portray him as a child in a Pepsi commercial.
At the time, Jackson remarked, “That is so stupid.” I’ve never heard a story as ludicrous or as terrifying as that one. It’s absurd.
