Mass Shooting in Downtown Denver Injures 9, Hours After Nuggets Win NBA Title

As crowds gathered to celebrate the Nuggets’ first NBA championship, authorities reported a mass shooting in downtown Denver left at least nine people injured.
Police reported that shots were fired after a large-scale confrontation involving numerous people hours after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat at the Ball Arena a short distance away.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Market St. Preliminary information indicates there are four victims who are being transported to the hospital. Officers took a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/AK2OrJngBr
— Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023
Three of the nine people who were shot are in serious condition, and the other six are thought to have non-life-threatening wounds, according to authorities. Police said a suspect who had also been shot was taken into custody.
According to authorities, the shooting was reported in the 2000 block of Market Street, close to 20th Street and Market Street. As seen on film, hundreds of fans had gathered at the crossroads and the streets nearby to celebrate the NBA championship.
The shooting may or may not be related to the festivities, according to the police.
According to police, they are undertaking a “complex investigation.”
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 291 mass shootings in the US this year in which four or more people—excluding the shooter—have been shot.
