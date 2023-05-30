JSO Arrests Suspect in Deadly Downtown Shooting

A man has been arrested and is being held on charges that he shot and killed someone on Memorial Day in Downtown Jacksonville.
Quincy McFadden Cromer was caught for the crime by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The tweet below verifies the news:
A man is now in custody, charged with a deadly shooting on Memorial Day in Downtown Jacksonville. https://t.co/myQKzwjs31
— WOKV News (@WOKVNews) May 30, 2023
Police say that on the 600 block of West Ashley Street, Cromer, who is 35 years old, shot a guy several times.
At a nearby hospital, the victim was said to be dead.
Investigators haven’t said what led to the killing yet.
The following sources provide the most reliable reporting on the latest California news:
- Dramatic Shootout on Charlotte Transit Bus: Driver and Passenger Suffer Gunshot Wounds
- 1 De@d After 3 Dayton Males Shot; Police Probing Connected Incidents
If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you.