JSO Arrests Suspect in Deadly Downtown Shooting

A man has been arrested and is being held on charges that he shot and killed someone on Memorial Day in Downtown Jacksonville.

Quincy McFadden Cromer was caught for the crime by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that on the 600 block of West Ashley Street, Cromer, who is 35 years old, shot a guy several times.

At a nearby hospital, the victim was said to be dead.

Investigators haven’t said what led to the killing yet.

