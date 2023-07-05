L.A. County Man Discovered Dead in State Jail; Officials Investigate Potential Killing by Fellow Inmate

A man who was in North Kern State Prison and died is being looked into by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
A news statement from the CDCR says that at 2:08 p.m. on Monday, an officer doing a welfare check at the prison’s Reception Center found Ricardo Saldivar, 25, unresponsive in a cell he shared with Peter Valencia, 47.
Responding staff tried to save Saldivar’s life right away, but he was declared dead at 2:19 p.m. in the prison’s triage and treatment area, police said.
The Kern County Coroner has not yet said what killed Saldivar, but the death is being looked into as a murder.
In May and June of 2023, Valencia and Saldivar were taken from Los Angeles County and taken to North Kern State Prison. Both men are in prison for murder-related crimes.
Valencia is spending 18 years for attempted murder as a second striker, and Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and an additional sentence for attempted first-degree murder.
To help the state jail with its investigation, officials have made it hard to move around in the Reception Center.
About 3,500 people are locked up at North Kern State Prison. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the general population part of the institution is focused on giving inmates educational and job opportunities.
The Reception Center, on the other hand, handles prisoners from all over California by putting together their criminal records and sentence histories within 90 days to determine their classification score and where they will be placed in the institution.
