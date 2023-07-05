L.A. County Man Discovered Dead in State Jail; Officials Investigate Potential Killing by Fellow Inmate

Daily news / By /

A man who was in North Kern State Prison and died is being looked into by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A news statement from the CDCR says that at 2:08 p.m. on Monday, an officer doing a welfare check at the prison’s Reception Center found Ricardo Saldivar, 25, unresponsive in a cell he shared with Peter Valencia, 47.

Responding staff tried to save Saldivar’s life right away, but he was declared dead at 2:19 p.m. in the prison’s triage and treatment area, police said.

The Kern County Coroner has not yet said what killed Saldivar, but the death is being looked into as a murder.

In May and June of 2023, Valencia and Saldivar were taken from Los Angeles County and taken to North Kern State Prison. Both men are in prison for murder-related crimes.

Valencia is spending 18 years for attempted murder as a second striker, and Saldivar was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and an additional sentence for attempted first-degree murder.

The tweet below verifies the news:

To help the state jail with its investigation, officials have made it hard to move around in the Reception Center.

About 3,500 people are locked up at North Kern State Prison. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the general population part of the institution is focused on giving inmates educational and job opportunities.

The Reception Center, on the other hand, handles prisoners from all over California by putting together their criminal records and sentence histories within 90 days to determine their classification score and where they will be placed in the institution.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top