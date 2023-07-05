The FAA Has Given a California Company Approval for Its Flying Car

Futurists have thought about flying cars for decades, but not much has changed in the real world. Now, one business is one step closer to making that dream come true. The government has given the company permission to test-fly its sports car.
Alef, an aeronautics company based in California, just said that it got a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. This means that it can fly the car in certain places.
The FAA told CBS MoneyWatch that the company’s Armada Model Zero plane got the approval on June 12. “This license lets the plane be used for certain things, like putting on shows and doing research and development. “This is not the first time the FAA has given a Special Airworthiness Certificate for an airplane like this,” the agency said in a statement.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Has the flying car finally arrived?
Alef Aeronautics says its “Model A” flying vehicle now has FAA permission to test run on the road and in the sky — and the company hopes to start delivering vehicles to customers by late 2025.
Read more: https://t.co/u1XfQJ0FWI pic.twitter.com/AXH5hMgMDd
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 2, 2023
The founders of Alef started working on the project in 2015, which is the year named in the famous science fiction movie “Back to the Future II,” which has flying cars. They showed off a prototype at the end of last year. Its first car called the Model A, is a street-legal car that can drive on roads and park in normal parking spaces.
The company says it can also take off vertically and fly in any direction. Alef says that the car can fly for 110 miles and drive for 200 miles.
In a statement, Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said that getting FAA approval “lets us move closer to giving people an environmentally friendly and faster way to get to work, saving individuals and businesses hours each week.”
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Are the 10 Most Dangerous Roads in California?
- Why Are California Traffic Fatalities Rising as More People Are Leaving?
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!