Louisiana High School Football Game Ends in Fatal Shooting of 16-year-old Kid

During a high school football game in Louisiana, gunshots broke out, killing one student and wounding another. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Friday during halftime near the spectator stands on the Port Allen High School football field.
A male student aged 16 and a female resident aged 28 were the two victims of the shooting. The teen was confirmed dead at the hospital shortly after a medical chopper landed on the field and took him and the other victim there. The woman’s arm was injured but was deemed to be non-life threatening.
There have been no arrests made and no suspects identified by police. “We don’t know what led up to the event and we don’t yet know if it was a targeted shooting or random,” Sgt. Landon Groger said. “We want to take our time and cover this from all angles.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
16-year-old student killed in shooting at Louisiana high school football game https://t.co/s51IklSSQB pic.twitter.com/h0pUbHVY8s
— New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2023
The West Baton Rouge School Board claims that extra security measures for the second home game of the season did not prevent the mystery incident. The score was 13-13 when the game versus rival Brusly High School was called off due to lightning. In the wake of the tragedy, Port Allen officials said they will increase security measures during the school day.
“We have on going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people’s lives,” Superintendent Chandler Smith said in a statement to parents.
“Our prayers are with everyone touched by this tragedy. In times like these, our entire community grieves. By loving and supporting each other, we will get through it.” This tragedy follows last week’s shooting at an Oklahoma high school football game, where a 16-year-old kid was killed and three others were injured.
After an argument broke out between at least two individuals in the stands, police think that weapons were drawn. Videos capture the terrifying moment shots rang out, sending players and onlookers fleeing for cover.
