Larry Hogan Calls Vivek Ramaswamy a Cheerleader for Donald Trump

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was criticized by former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, who claimed that Ramaswamy “shouldn’t be running for president” and called him a “cheerleader” for Trump.
Ramaswamy, Hogan said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” “is up there being a cheerleader and a fill-in for Trump. He shouldn’t be running for president, he should, you know, he obviously is trying to apply for a job for Trump.”
“But if you’re in there running for vice president, or you’re trying to be a Cabinet secretary, or you’re trying to become famous, or write a book or get on television, you should get the heck out of the race,” Hogan said.
In the first GOP presidential debate last month, Ramaswamy called Trump “the best president of the 21st century.” Trump praised him afterward, saying: “This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH. Thank you Vivek!”
Vivek Ramaswamy ‘a cheerleader’ for Trump, Larry Hogan says https://t.co/V4DiX6k1E0
— POLITICO (@politico) September 3, 2023
Hogan, who did not run for president as a Republican, stated as much on “Face the Nation,” claiming the GOP field is too vast to provide a serious challenge to Trump. “I didn’t want to see this multi-car pileup where the 50 percent of the Republican primary voters that don’t want Donald Trump are divided among the 11 people,” he said.
“And that’s exactly what I was afraid of, is what’s happening. I think it’s a real problem.” Hogan advocated for retaining only the most necessary players. “If you don’t make the debate stage, you likely should consider getting out,” Hogan told Robert Costa. “If you’re on the debate stage … if you’re unwilling to challenge Donald Trump, you should get off the stage.”
Hogan is the national co-chair of No Labels, which is working to be on the ballot in all 50 states in 2024 as a third major party presidential candidate to challenge Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In his conversation with Costa, Hogan did not completely rule out running as the party’s nominee, but he did say that No Labels is only interested in running a candidate if they have a chance of victory.
“I think we should only put together a ticket in the event that it’s Trump and Biden. And I’m still, again, still trying to work to make sure we can get a good Republican nominee,” Hogan said. He added: “No Labels is not an effort to try to help Donald Trump and to be a spoiler for Joe Biden, I don’t think there’s a soul in this organization that’s trying to promote Donald Trump.”
