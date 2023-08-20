Man Arrested After Teen Victim is Shot in Wythe County

Gilmer Wyatt Eversole, a 22-year-old Wytheville resident, was arrested by the Wythe County Sheriff’s office after he allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in the Barren Springs area.
Law enforcement officials responded quickly to the scene of the incident that happened on Lone Ash Road at around 12:30 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the teen girl with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was given emergency care and then transferred to a Roanoke hospital.
In spite of the tragedy, there is some good news: the sheriff’s office says her status is stable. First accounts place the incident during a time when Eversole was in possession of a 9mm handgun.
The tragic outcome was caused by the unintentional firing of the gun, which hit the girl. Eversole faces multiple charges, including unlawful wounding, careless gun handling, and public intoxication, according to the official report.
Eversole is currently in detention and cannot be released on bond while being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail. This tragic event highlights the significance of appropriate gun ownership and usage, as well as the risks that can arise from improper handling of firearms. The local populace and law enforcement will be watching the court proceedings very intently.
