Southern California is Jolted by a Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake That Occurred in Ventura County

Daily news / By /

Mother Nature delivered a one-two blow to Southern California on Sunday as the region was pummeled by its first tropical cyclone in decades and an earthquake in Ventura County caused widespread trembling.

Residents of Southern California were surprised by the magnitude-5.1 earthquake at 2:41 p.m., but they had already readied themselves for Hurricane Hilary’s aftermath, which had already brought hours of continuous rain during the region’s driest month of the year.

There were at least a dozen aftershocks that were at least magnitude 3.0. Around four miles southeast of Ojai, approximately 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles, was where the earthquake’s epicenter was located.

There have also been reports of shaking in other places, including Malibu, Porter Ranch, Manhattan Beach, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Santa Barbara.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Security cameras in Ojai captured images and the unsettling sound of shaking at the Tres Hermanas restaurant. A little picturesque town called Ojai, which is located 12 miles north of Ventura on the edge of the Los Padres National Forest, has a bustling downtown village area with pubs, shops, and art galleries.

No serious damage was immediately reported. Aerial inspections of Lake Casitas Dam, Matilija Dam, and the city of Ojai by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department revealed no signs of damage.

All 106 neighborhood fire stations in Los Angeles conducted assessments of the damage as the city fire department switched into earthquake operation mode. Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, noted that it is intriguing that it is located there.

This is the first time a 5 has occurred in this specific spot since 1932, much alone within the Ventura basin. According to Jones, an earthquake of a magnitude of 5.1 was registered in 1941, west of Sunday’s tremor. The 1994 Northridge Earthquake left some aftershocks in the region’s east.

You are welcome to check out the following sources for further information regarding the most recent earthquake:

Jones said that there will likely be further aftershocks in the days ahead. Following the early afternoon earthquake, the hashtag #hurriquake soon became popular on X. The Los Angeles region was slammed by an unusual tropical cyclone for the first time in decades at the same time as the earthquake.

The majority of Los Angeles County is under a flash flood warning, and Southern California is under a tropical storm warning for the first time ever. Rain is forecast through Sunday night.

Since Sept. 25, 1939, when a system lost its hurricane designation shortly before making landfall in Long Beach, no tropical storm has ever made landfall in Southern California. The effects were devastating.

The Ventura County earthquake and a flash flood warning were both urgent back-to-back emergency messages that millions of people in Southern California got on their phones on Sunday.

If you’re interested in California news and want quick access to it in the future, bookmarking The California Examiner is a good idea.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top