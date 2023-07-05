Man Drowns Helping Children Tubing on Lake Michigan

A man died Tuesday afternoon when he jumped into Lake Michigan to help several kids who were tubing near Elder Beach, Authorities say.
Winnetka Police Chief Brian O’Connell said that around 1:23 p.m., the city’s police and fire services were called to the beach at 239 Sheridan Rd. because of the water rescue. The man was in a boat with other people on the lakeshore. He jumped into the water to help some kids who were tubing, but he went under.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Man dies after going into Lake Michigan to help children tubing: Winnetka authorities https://t.co/z0Cni1mWO9 pic.twitter.com/LtQ1MicciP
— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) July 4, 2023
The man was pulled back onto the boat, where others started CPR. The boat was then driven back to land. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to tell that he was Luke Laidley, 43, from Winnetka.
The Laidley was taken care of by firefighters and paramedics, who then drove her to Northshore Evanston Hospital, officials said. He was first said to be in serious condition, but the Winnetka Fire Department says that he was later declared dead at the hospital.
