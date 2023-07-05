What is Chet Holmgren Height And Weight?

The Orlando Magic held the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and most experts believed that former Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren would be the first player selected. In the end, the Oklahoma City Thunder chose him with the No. 2 overall choice.
Chet Holmgren won several awards during his one season in the NCAA, including WCC Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year, and it wasn’t long before NBA scouts began rubbing their hands together in anticipation of what many thought would be a generational talent that the NBA hadn’t seen in a while.
Chet Holmgren Height And Weight
According to our list of the top 10 NBA Draft prospects from last year, Holmgren’s physique seems to be his lone weakness. The 20-year-old is 7 feet tall yet only weighs 195 pounds. It’s debatable whether this is the exact reason why his 2022–23 season was cut short before it even began owing to ruptured ligaments in his foot.
Nobody, however, can contest his competence. He has the makings of a Defensive Player of the Year due to his agility, intelligence, and competitive attitude, not to mention his enormous arm length. In terms of offensive, he can make accurate long-range shots, can spot teammates in opportune situations, and most definitely works as a team player rather than just for himself.
A Unique Physical Presence of Chet Holmgren
Holmgren is “one of the rarest of players to come along in years,” according to nbadraft.net. He possesses a genuinely unique set of skills, including shooting, passing, shot blocking, speed, agility, and a keen sense of the game. His potential is limitless, but there are concerns about how his body will grow and how he will manage the rigors of an NBA season as a post player with such a glaring flaw in his style.
He represents the ultimate swing for the fences pick in this year’s draft for a team that believes they can build him up adequately.
Victor Wenbanyama has made his professional debut in this year’s NBA Draft, so it goes without saying that comparisons between the two players will continue given their similar frames and physiques. On the other hand, it seems like there isn’t much of a resemblance outside of physical characteristics. It’s going to be an exciting NBA season this year.
Holmgren’s 7’6″ wingspan, along with his height, give him a very strong defensive presence. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and a.607 field goal percentage in his one season at Gonzaga.
