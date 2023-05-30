Mansfield Teacher Accused of Shooting Son, Stepdaughter Fired From Job

The Mansfield Independent School District says that a science teacher in North Texas who was accused of beating his wife and killing his son and stepdaughter in mid-May has been fired from his job.
A spokesperson for the district told the Star-Telegram that the Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees decided unanimously on May 23 to end Thomas Boykin’s contract as a teacher.
Boykin, who is 52 years old, is accused of hitting his wife after a fight and then shooting his 13-year-old son and his 21-year-old granddaughter on the evening of May 16. Mansfield police said in a news statement that Boykin went into his son’s bedroom and shot him while he was sleeping.
He then went into his stepdaughter’s bedroom and shot her. Police said that Boykin’s wife was able to get out of the house and that his hurt stepdaughter called 911.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The Mansfield ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to terminate Thomas Boykin’s teaching contract. https://t.co/1m0QyVSgQl
— Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) May 30, 2023
Police records show that Boykin was taken at the scene and is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault/family violence with serious bodily harm. Mansfield ISD stated that Boykin was working at Linda Jobe Middle School as an eighth-grade science teacher at the time of the shooting. When district officials heard that he had been arrested, they put him on leave right away.
Boykin worked for Mansfield ISD for seventeen years.
In a statement, the district said, “Mansfield ISD does not accept this kind of behavior in our schools or in our community.” “The people who were hurt have our thoughts and support.”
A friend of the family said on Monday that Boykin’s son and wife are still in the hospital.
The New York Avenue Church of Christ has set up a CashApp link so that people can give money to help pay for the kids’ medical bills.
On Tuesday, Boykin was still in the Tarrant County Jail, where his bond was set at $900,000.
The following sources provide the most reliable reporting on the latest California news:
- Dramatic Shootout on Charlotte Transit Bus: Driver and Passenger Suffer Gunshot Wounds
- 1 De@d After 3 Dayton Males Shot; Police Probing Connected Incidents
If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you.