Manteca Mourns the Tragic Demise of a Cherished Father in Shocking Shooting Incident

Mekhi Richardson, a young father who was only 21, was shot and died earlier this week, and on Friday, his family and friends gathered on Mono Street in Manteca to remember him.
Kylee Quezada, Richardson’s son’s mother, remembered her husband as “a great dad and just overall a loving person.” A lot of effort has been required. As of Monday, Richardson had been shot.
The Manteca Police Department has revealed that two people have been charged in connection with his death, though the investigation is ongoing. The events that transpired have left his loved ones reeling. Derio Chavis said his cousin was a witty, athletic, and devoted dad to his kid.
“If you know him, just show your support,” Chavis said. “You don’t have to be here every single day but just come out every once in a while, make sure the family is uplifted and that everybody is in your prayers.”
MANTECA | Loved ones of Mekhi Richardson gathered on Mono Street tonight to mourn together and remember the young father. Richardson was killed in a shooting earlier this week. More from his family tonight on @kcranews at 10 & 11. Just awful. pic.twitter.com/FaTC3bTEL5
— KCRA Lee Anne Denyer (@KCRALeeAnne) June 10, 2023
A representative for the Manteca Police Department stated that officers are actively seeking to speak with anyone who may have observed the incident, taken photos or video, or have any other information relevant to the investigation.
Quezada humbly requested prayers for himself. “Just keep us in your thoughts and prayers that’s really it. Honestly, nothing can bring him back,” she said.
