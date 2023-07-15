Maryland Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Murdering Wife and Concealing Body

Montgomery County, MD – Jean J. Pierre, a 50-year-old man from Maryland, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Nerlande Foreste, 41. Pierre was found guilty of second-degree murder in May following a trial.
The incident occurred in August 2019 at the couple’s residence on Rothbury Lane in Montgomery Village. Pierre killed Foreste inside their home before hiding her body inside a shipping container and disposing of it in a dumpster, as revealed by Fox 5 DC.
During the court proceedings, Pierre confessed to stabbing his wife and subsequently getting rid of her remains. Initially, he had reported her missing, but investigators discovered his involvement in her death.
Tragically, Foreste’s body has not yet been recovered, leaving her loved ones without closure.
Pierre’s personal history includes a prior marriage and the loss of his first wife and several children during the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Following the tragedy, Pierre and his surviving daughter relocated to the United States.
It was Pierre’s daughter who independently contacted the authorities to report her stepmother missing. She also alerted detectives about a suspicious wound on her father’s arm, providing crucial information for the investigation.
The case serves as a stark reminder of the profound impact of domestic violence and the importance of thorough investigations in ensuring justice for the victims and their families.
