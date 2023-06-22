After the Matador Storm, 4 People Died and at Least 10 Others Were Hurt

After a storm hit the town of Matador on Wednesday night, four people died and ten more were hurt. Thursday morning, search and rescue activities are still going on.

The company that serves the area, Lighthouse Electric Cooperative, says that the power is out in the whole town. Crews are doing what they can to fix things, but power poles are down everywhere in the area.

When a storm hit Matador the last time, in 1984, it hurt one person.

At 7 a.m. today, the first rescuers will give a new report.

