After the Matador Storm, 4 People Died and at Least 10 Others Were Hurt

After a storm hit the town of Matador on Wednesday night, four people died and ten more were hurt. Thursday morning, search and rescue activities are still going on.
The company that serves the area, Lighthouse Electric Cooperative, says that the power is out in the whole town. Crews are doing what they can to fix things, but power poles are down everywhere in the area.
The tweet below shows the close view of the monster supercell that produced the violent tornado in Matador:
Close view of the monster supercell that produced the violent tornado in Matador, Texas tonight. Cloud tops with this storm have been reaching over 65,000 feet. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/1hoe4Dmsdl
— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) June 22, 2023
When a storm hit Matador the last time, in 1984, it hurt one person.
At 7 a.m. today, the first rescuers will give a new report.
