Mother Charged for Holding Her 2-year-old Daughter in the Bathtub

A 35-year-old mother was arraigned on Tuesday for the alleged drowning of her 2-year-old daughter on Saturday, when police discovered her holding the child underwater in a bathtub.
At her arraignment, Jessica Edward-Ricks faced the following charges:
- two counts of assault with intent to murder,
- two counts of first-degree child abuse and
- two counts of second-degree child abuse.
- The court ordered a $500,000 cash surety bond.
Police arrived at a residence on Bluestem Court at roughly 10:30 a.m., as captured on body camera footage released to News Channel 3 in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
The cries of children for assistance can be heard in the footage. When the two responders get inside the house, they can hear noise from another room.
When the police officer broke down the door, he saw Edward-Ricks submerging her daughter in the tub.
Police claimed they found the girl with stab wounds to her neck and torso.
According to the Albion Police Department, an officer snatched the 2-year-old girl from Edward-Ricks and rushed her into the living room, where she received immediate CPR.
Albion Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp stated that the police believed the mother, young child, and 4-year-old had consumed a cleaning solvent. Kipp stated that the 4-year-old presented with cuts.
The youngster reportedly resumed breathing on her own after being given a few rescue breaths.
Police reported that an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old girl in the house appeared unharmed.
According to official reports, the 15-year-old placed the initial 911 call.
