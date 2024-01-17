North Philadelphia Police Standoff Results in a Deceased Suspect; Roosevelt Boulevard is Partially Closed!

Following a fatal SWAT incident in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, Roosevelt Boulevard was partially reopened. After being declared deceased at the scene, the suspect is no longer a threat, according to the police.
Between Tyson Avenue and Rhawn Street, the Boulevard’s northbound and inner southbound lanes are now available for traffic. Nevertheless, the southbound outer lanes are still blocked.
Police on patrol reacted to a report of a car crash shortly before 5 o’clock in the morning. They arrived on Borbeck Avenue, right before Roosevelt Boulevard, and an officer went up to a Dodge pickup truck that was partially parked on a curb.
The police officer approached the motorist and inquired as to if he required any assistance or if an accident had occurred. The man, who is probably in his 70s, declined the officer’s request.
The cop allegedly thought he heard gunfire as he was starting to drive away, so he positioned himself tactically behind his truck and called for backup. Supervisors called for SWAT help and designated the area a barricade situation when reinforcements arrived.
Additional gunfire erupted when the SWAT squad reached the scene of the crime. At that point, two SWAT cops opened fire on the vehicle again. From above, we can see SWAT teams closing in on a pickup truck. The driver’s seat belonged to a man.
At the scene, the suspect was declared dead after medics were also summoned. There were no injuries to officers, according to officials. The police have stated that they have not yet determined who fired the shots, but they have noted that a pistol was found inside the truck.
