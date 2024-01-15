Suspect in the Shooting Death of Oakland Police Officer Faces Third Murder Charge!

Third guy charged with murder in shooting death of Oakland police officer Tuan Le late last month, according to media sources.
District Attorney Pamela Price of Alameda County has charged 34-year-old Marquise Cooper with murder in relation to Le’s death, according to KTVU, who broke the news first on Sunday morning.
Cooper was reportedly charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and burglary last Friday by the district attorney’s office, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Cooper was ordered to appear in court at an Oakland courthouse on Tuesday morning and was currently being held without bond, according to records from the Alameda County jail.
Authorities charged 27-year-old Mark Demetrius Sanders and 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown with murder earlier this month for their alleged involvement in the killing.
Additionally, 28-year-old Sebron Ray Russell was charged with burglary for an incident that occurred before the shooting. According to the East Bay Times, Felicia Williams, who is 48 years old and Sanders’s mother, was also detained on suspicion of attempting to assist her son in escaping the state on January 4.
However, she was later freed after prosecutors decided not to press charges against her. Le, who was responding to complaints of a break-in at a cannabis store on Oakland’s Embarcadero near Fifth Avenue, south of Interstate 880 near the Jack London Aquatic Center, was shot on December 29, 2023, while wearing plainclothes, according to the police.
He was in an unmarked vehicle. After being transported to Highland Hospital by his fellow police, he was declared dead at approximately 8:45 a.m. Upon Sunday’s request for comment, the District Attorney’s Office did not promptly answer.
