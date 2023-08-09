The husband of the New York City oncologist who shot and killed her 4-month-old baby before turning the pistol on herself was not involved in the tragedy, a New York State Trooper said on Tuesday, despite social media claims to the contrary.
A public information officer named Steven Nevel put an end to any speculation online that Tim Talty, a husband and father, was responsible for the murders of his wife, Dr. Krystal Cascetta, age 40, and their infant son, Timmy.
“The trolls on social media are dragging the husband through the mud,” Nevel told Today.com. “But I can tell you 100% unequivocally, without a doubt, that he did not do this.” The police officer reaffirmed that Talty, a 37-year-old entrepreneur who owns a protein bar company named after himself, was not there at the time of the gunshots on Saturday at the couple’s $1 million house in Somers.
The twwet below verifies the news:
Cops send strong message about husband of NY cancer doc Krystal Cascetta, who shot baby in murder-suicidehttps://t.co/V8wlTJ5ACG
— U.S Main News (@USMainNews) August 8, 2023
According to Nevel, a tip from an anonymous source led to rumors that the husband was involved in the shooting. Conspiracy theorists are “really easy to come up with,” Nevel said, criticizing their work. The parents of Talty and Cascetta, who were home at the time of the shootings, have remained “beyond cooperative,” the officer said.
Nevel also stated that there had been no developments in the case and that she would not be commenting on the possibility that postpartum depression contributed to the murder-suicide. The officer made these remarks after neighbors told The Post they had seen emergency personnel visit Talty and Cascetta’s house many times over the summer.
The following article from the California Examiner provides a more in-depth discussion of recent events in the United States:
- NY Mom Holds NYPD and Society Responsible as Son Faces COP Assault Charge
- California Couple Denied Home Insurance After Draining Pool for Water Conservation
At least twice, 71-year-old Bob Stuart reported seeing police and ambulances arrive at the home, though it is unclear why. Mount Sinai has removed the biography of Dr. Cascetta, a hematology-oncology specialist who attended Albany Medical College and finished her residency at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine, from their website.
The loss of her mother’s best friend to breast cancer when Cascetta was a middle schooler inspired her to focus on study into the disease, as described by Talty on his company’s website.
Mount Sinai Health System said in a statement following the shooting: “The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues, and patients.”
Keep up with the news and get some food for thought by visiting the website CaliforniaExaminer.net.