One Killed, One Wounded in Sanford-area Shooting; Shooter at Large

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that one guy was shot and killed near Sanford on Monday afternoon, and another was hurt.
Around 12:20 p.m., shots were heard near Gilbert Street in the Bookertown neighborhood. Deputies went there to check it out.
They said they found two men who had been shot.
Both of them went to the hospital to get help, but one of them died there.
Investigators found out that he is Brandon Kaisean-Elijah Harris, who is 29 years old and lives in Winter Springs.
The other person should get better.
Deputies said they were still trying to find a person suspected of being involved in the crime.
The sheriff’s office said that officers don’t think the shooting was random, even though the case is still being looked into.
Investigators have asked anyone with information about the case to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.
Crimeline can also be reached by calling (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or by sending a text message to **TIPS (8477).
Callers to Crimeline can stay anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could get a $1,000 cash prize.
