One Person is Dead After a Shooting at a Motel on the City’s East Side

A man was found deceased in a motel room on the city’s eastern side, and an inquiry is currently underway. The Budget 8 Inn, a problematic hotel on Indy’s east side, has been the site of multiple deadly shootings over the years, and the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD reported that officers responded to many situations in the surrounding area. “This is one of our focus areas on the east district,” said Officer William Young with IMPD. “We’ll continue to do as much as we can as an agency.”

Two people were killed in an armed robbery at the motel back in January. This is the fifth murder on the premises in the past two years, the most recent one being on Tuesday. “Officers have made a significant number of arrests in this particular area,” Young said.

“I won’t say particularly this hotel itself, but we have made a number of arrests, which is a good thing. I think that’s because of the tips and information the community has provided to us.” Officers discovered the latest victim inside a motel room on Tuesday afternoon, bleeding from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim’s death was determined to be instantaneous. “We do not have a suspect at this time, nor do we have a person of interest in custody,” Young said. “So we will be out here canvassing and hoping to speak with somebody in regards to this particular case.”

The manager of the adjacent hotel warned that there has been an increase in criminal activity. “This is just recently starting, like two or three months ago,” said Mudassar Saleem.

“Like two or three months ago some murder. Right now again some shooting over here again. Because there are drugs, prostitution over here and we are facing this problem too.”

When problems arose, Saleem stated he would eject people. He claims that the rising crime rate is having a negative impact on his company as well. “You see when the guests come and they come to my billiard, and they see this happen, they don’t want to check in,” he described.

Saleem claims the cops are in the area frequently. “At nighttime, everyday cops come three to four times,” he said.

“Every day. They come around our property, around there. We see cops all the time. In the middle of the night, they come too much.” Since the investigation is still underway, authorities have not released any new details about the shooting.

