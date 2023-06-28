Where to Watch the Bachelorette? Is It Available Online for Free?

Charity Lawson is back on the search for love after vying for Zach Shallcross on The Bachelor season before. The most recent season of The Bachelorette features the former participant, who is being courted by 25 men.
Where to Watch the Bachelorette?
The reality series’ 20th season debuts on Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Lawson tweeted on Monday morning, “Happy premiere day, it is finally here. i’m super excited to be sharing my journey with you all. Reminder to let this be fun- get excited, but remember we are all humans at the end of the day! It’s gonna be a great season!!!”
happy premiere day, it is finally here. i’m super excited to be sharing my journey with you all. Reminder to let this be fun- get excited, but remember we are all humans at the end of the day! It’s gonna be a great season!!! 🌹
Tune in tonight on ABC at 9/8c.
— Charity Lawson (@charitylaws_) June 26, 2023
Jesse Palmer, a former bachelor, is back to host The Bachelorette. Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, was removed from The Bachelor after reaching the final four. Lawson has a Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University.
For information on how to watch her season of The Bachelorette, keep reading.
How to Access The Bachelorette Free Online?
The Bachelorette’s 20th season will debut on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in its new time slot before streaming the following day on Hulu. Mondays will see the premiere of new episodes.
Your local ABC affiliate is where you can watch The Bachelorette on TV if you have cable (or a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon).
ABC can be streamed online on ABC.com for people without cable, but you’ll need a provider log-in to view. You can access ABC to watch the most recent Bachelorette season live on TV or stream it on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by signing up for free trials of DirectTV Stream, fuboTV, or SlingTV (as well as Express VPN or Pure VPN, if you’re outside of the U.S.).
To watch dozens more channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, TLC, USA, Food Network, Discovery Channel, FX, ESPN, and more, a SlingTV subscription costs just $15 for the first month (regularly $40).
Plans at DirectTV Stream and Fubo start at $65-$75 per month and include free trials that last up to a week.
The Bachelorette is available to stream for free with a Hulu subscription, so fans may also watch online. Not a Hulu subscriber yet? You may use the streaming service’s 30-day free trial to watch The Bachelorette for free online and Bachelor in Paradise when it debuts later this year.
How to Stream The Bachelor and The Bachelorette’s Previous Seasons?
You can buy every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on Prime Video, including those of Shallcross, Rachel Recchia/Gabby Windey, Clayton Echard, Michelle Young, Katie Thurston, Matt James, Peter Weber, and Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette’s past seasons are also available to stream on Hulu.
