Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building has yet to be released, however, it appears that season 3 is on the way.

Fans have been smitten with Only Murders in the Building since it premiered on Hulu in 2021. An actual murder in their building is the subject of a popular television show about three true-crime-obsessed neighbors. On-screen superstars Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver), and Selena Gomez (Selene) feature in the film (Mabel).

Season 2 of Murders in the Building is set to premiere on Hulu on June 28th, but will there be a third season in the works? All the information we have on Only Murders in the Building season 3 so far, including the cast, release date, news, trailers, and more.

Have Only Murders in the Building been renewed for season 3?

As of right now, Hulu has yet to formally declare whether or not Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will take place. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, appears to have unintentionally spilled the beans. After wrapping up Season 2, Selena Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m going to stay in the studio till Season 3.” As a general rule, we’ll be working on new material.

It appears that Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already been booked based on Selena’s statement that she will be in the studio till the end of season 3. In other words, it appears that a third season of The Walking Dead is imminent.

According to creator John Hoffman, “there’s so much hope for a season 3 that comes from all of us,” according to Metro. This has been a wonderful experience for everyone involved with the production. “As a little teaser, the plot lends itself at the end of our season 2,” says the show’s executive producer.

“So keep your fingers crossed for the finale of season 2,” he continued. To get us ready for season 3, we’re working on a new project.’

What will happen in Only Murders in the Building season 3?

If Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have solved Bunny’s murder by the time of Only Murders in the Building season 3, they will certainly find themselves at the center of a new murder mystery. The season 2 finale airs on August 23rd, and we’ll learn more then.

Who will be in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast?

Assuming that the core characters survive the upcoming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, this might all come to fruition. The actors that played Charles and Oliver, as well as Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, as well as Jan and Detective Williams, are all set to return.

Cara Delevingne (Alice), who debuted in season 2 as a newcomer, could make a return in season 3. All of the show’s supporting cast members could also return if they so want.

This isn’t the first time Harry Styles has been mentioned by showrunner John Hoffman. He remarked that: “The rooms in the Arconia should be visited by Harry Styles. What’s the harm?”

The release date for Only Murders in the Building season 3 has yet to be announced. Since season 1 launched in August 2021 and season 2 premieres on June 28th, it appears likely that the show will return with season 3 in the summer of 2023.

The first two seasons had a total of ten episodes each, therefore it stands to reason that season three will have the same number of episodes.

Are there an Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer?

No Only Murders in the Building season 3 teasers have yet to be released by Hulu but stay tuned for updates.

You can enjoy till then the previous season trailer until:

