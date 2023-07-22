Parents Will Be Alerted If a California Student is Transgender – New Police States

Chino Valley, California – In a highly charged school board meeting, the Chino Valley Unified School District voted 4-1 in favor of a controversial policy requiring parental notification of transgender children. The policy, which also applies to students requesting pronoun changes, different names, or the use of different bathrooms, has ignited a heated debate among attendees and gained national attention.
The Policy Details
According to the policy, staff members are required to notify parents in writing within three days after a student requests to identify with a gender different from what is on their birth certificate. The notification also extends to students requesting pronoun changes or different names not listed on official school records. Even a request to use a different bathroom will trigger the notification policy.
Tensions Escalate
During the hours-long meeting, emotions ran high as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, attended and spoke against the policy during the public comment period. He was abruptly cut off, leading to a shouting match among the audience as he was escorted out of the building.
“I was shocked that the board president started to dress me down as a public speaker who stayed within the one-minute limit,” Thurmond said. “If she wants to engage in a discussion and a debate, I’m more than happy to do that.”
Mixed Reactions
The policy’s approval met with a mixed response from the large audience, leaving attendees deeply divided on the issue. Ahead of the vote, Sonja Shaw, parent and Chino Valley Unified Board president expressed confidence that the policy would safeguard parental rights, asserting that parents have the right to know.
National Attention
The policy resembles Assembly Bill 1314, which was introduced earlier but failed to pass. Critics argued that the bill would “out” children and force some to maintain secrecy. Several students spoke against the resolution at a previous meeting, highlighting its negative impact on transgender students and their well-being.
Legal and Advocacy Concerns
KTLA’s legal analyst, Alison Triessl, raised concerns about the policy’s legality, stating that it could be in direct opposition to California’s Department of Education and Constitution. California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a statement urging the protection of all students’ rights and privacy.
Looking Ahead
Despite the policy passing, opposition remains steadfast. Advocates and critics alike continue to debate the potential implications and burdens on students, parents, and school staff. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has vowed to challenge the policy on both state and federal levels.
In the wake of this divisive decision, the Chino Valley Unified School District faces the task of addressing the concerns raised by those who advocate for students’ rights and well-being. As the policy comes into effect, it remains to be seen how it will impact the school community and whether further legal challenges will arise.
