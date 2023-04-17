Police in Georgia Are Looking for a Man They Say Shot at 2 Guys

Police in LaGrange asked the public for help finding a guy who they say shot at two other men on Sunday.
At 4 p.m., police in LaGrange got a report that shots were fired at a home on Windstream Drive.
Investigators found that Deshaun Gates was driving a gold Honda Accord by the house and shot Derrin Fulton and Derieko Render several times with a pistol.
No one from the government has said what led to the shooting.
Police said that after Gates shot at the two guys, he ran away very quickly.
The police got arrest orders for Gates for two counts of aggravated assault and having a gun while committing a crime.
The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone who knows where Gates is to call them at 706-883-2603.
