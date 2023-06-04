Police In Olathe Fatally Shot A Guy During A Traffic Check Who Was Allegedly Carrying A Knife

58-year-old male was shot and killed by Olathe police on Saturday night during a traffic check. According to Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a representative for the Olathe Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of North Water Street at 5:43 p.m.
As authorities were finishing the traffic stop, a different, unconnected vehicle arrived. Yeldell claims that the 58-year-old car’s driver then approached officers while brandishing a knife.
The tweet from Olathe police confirmed the news:
PRESS RELEASE: Olathe Police involved in shooting man armed with a knife, in the 200 block of North Water Street. Please see link for full text/accessibility. https://t.co/bn7qGGhZUB pic.twitter.com/7ML5rWo1CT
— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) June 4, 2023
The individual was shot by the two officers with their firearms, and after getting medical attention on the scene, Olathe police stated in the statement that he was pronounced dead.
No policemen were hurt.
Members of the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team, which includes law enforcement officials from various agencies throughout the county, are looking into the shooting.
A 27-year-old man with schizophrenia was also shot and killed by Olathe police on New Year’s Eve.
According to Olathe police, the officers involved in the shooting on Saturday have been put on paid administrative leave until the investigation is finished.
Call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.
