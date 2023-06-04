A 3-year-old Who Accidentally Shot Himself Is In Critical Condition

According to the Collierville Police Department, a young child who was three years old is currently in critical condition after shooting himself accidently after discovering a gun inside of a vehicle.
At approximately 4:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers from Collierville rushed to the area of Harbor Freight located in the 700 block of West Poplar Avenue after receiving a complaint of a probable gunshot injury in that location.
The first findings of the inquiry conducted by the police indicate that a child who was only three years old was able to find a gun and shot himself in the leg although other members of his family were present in the car at the time of the occurrence.
The child was sent to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis via emergency medical transport.
The investigation is still active, and the police department in Collierville did not disclose any other details in their press release.
