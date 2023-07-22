Restaurant Owner Arrested for Shooting at Pastry Shop in Boston

The co-owner of a North End restaurant has been arrested after shots were fired at a nearby bakery, according to reports. According to the Boston Police Department, Patrick Mendoza, co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria, is in prison and scheduled to appear in court on Friday for firing a gun outside Modern Pasty on Hanover Street while riding a bicycle on July 12.
Police said they captured Mendoza because he was wanted for several offenses, including assault with a dangerous weapon (a gun), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery. The warrant was issued by the Boston Municipal Court.
Mendoza, according to investigators, had a long-running conflict with a man who resided above the shop. The alleged shooter, identified as Mendoza, is shown on surveillance video firing shots in the direction of Modern Pastry and then confronting a bystander.
The tweet below verifies the news:
JUST IN: Boston police arrest North End restaurant owner accused of shooting at popular pastry shop https://t.co/8T2DrmDqy7
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 21, 2023
According to the police report documenting the shooting, Mendoza had prior knowledge of his intended victim. The victim reportedly told the investigator, “Mendoza began swearing and yelling at him, calling him [expletive]”
The shooting appeared to take place after Modern Pastry had closed for the night around 10:00 p.m. In the hours following the shooting, police were spotted conducting a search of the area and collecting ballistic evidence.
Lines of people waiting to buy cannolis and other sweets from the shop are common in the summer. No one was hurt in the gunshot, as far as we know. This shooting has yet to be solved.
