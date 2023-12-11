Restoring California’s Kelp Forests: One Urchin at a Time

In a remarkable effort to revive Northern California’s dwindling kelp forests, a diverse group of volunteers, armed with pickaxes and hammers, is taking matters into their own hands. The mission: to crush the purple urchins that have wreaked havoc on California’s iconic bull kelp forests, causing a staggering 96% decline from 2014 to 2020.
Ecological Mayhem for a Cause
Joy Hollenback, a veterinarian from Berkeley, California, is part of this dedicated crew. Equipped with a welding hammer strapped to her wrist and donning blue fins, she dives into the chilly Pacific waters to combat the voracious purple urchins. In an act she humorously describes as “ecologically sanctioned mayhem,” Hollenback free dives to the seafloor, smashing 20 urchins to smithereens in seconds.
The Urgency to Save Kelp
The decline of California’s kelp forests is a global concern, given the vital role these ecosystems play in maintaining the health of the world’s oceans. Climate change discussions at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai highlight the urgency to address the challenges faced by marine environments, including the degradation of kelp forests.
Early Signs of Success
Biologists leading these initiatives are cautiously optimistic as they witness early signs of success. Pilot projects, including urchin culling, have shown promising outcomes. Healthy patches of kelp and the return of schools of fish have been observed in areas where urchins were crushed, offering hope for the revival of these critical marine ecosystems.
Challenges on the Path to Recovery
While progress has been made, significant challenges persist. The warming planet, coupled with the damaging effects of “the blob,” a warm water mass off Alaska, and a mysterious wasting disease affecting sunflower sea stars, has led to the unchecked proliferation of purple urchins. The cascading impact on the ecosystem, including the closure of the recreational red abalone fishery in 2018, underscores the urgency of restoration efforts.
A Shift in Management and Understanding
Recognizing the importance of kelp beyond its role as a fishery, California is undergoing a paradigm shift in its approach. Kelp will now be managed as an ecosystem, reflecting an enhanced understanding of its interconnectedness with various marine species. The state is developing its first plan to restore and manage kelp, with scientists collecting data over the next three years to determine the most effective methods.
A Model for Global Restoration
California’s restoration efforts could serve as a model for countries facing similar threats to their kelp forests, from Australia to Chile. The ultimate goal is to create self-sustaining systems where restoration becomes a gentle nudge in the right direction rather than a perpetual intervention.
Urchin Crushing Controversy
While the urchin crushing initiative has shown positive outcomes, it has not been without controversy. Some express concerns that the activity may spread urchin eggs, exacerbating the problem. However, early observations from volunteers like Josh Russo, founder of the Watermen’s Alliance, indicate a reduction in urchin density and a resurgence of marine life in the treated areas.
A Community-driven Movement
Restoration events, drawing participants from various backgrounds, run from April to September, bringing together a diverse group of individuals dedicated to the cause. Volunteers include paralegals, factory workers, university students, and landscape contractors, emphasizing the community-driven nature of the movement.
A Glimpse into the Future
As scientists continue their research and experimentation, the restoration of California’s kelp forests remains a work in progress. The return of kelp in some cleared areas is a beacon of hope, signaling that these efforts are not in vain. While challenges persist, the crushing of urchins is buying valuable time for researchers to explore permanent solutions and for the kelp forests to reclaim their role as vibrant, life-sustaining ecosystems.
In the face of ecological challenges, the diverse and dedicated individuals on the front lines of kelp restoration serve as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives in safeguarding our planet’s precious marine environments.