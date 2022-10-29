Rideshare Vehicle Accident Results in a $330,000 Settlement

In October 2022, a law firm that specializes in personal injuries, known as JT Legal Group, successfully secured a $330,000 settlement for a client due to a collision that occurred in a rideshare vehicle. As a law firm that has had many successful cases of receiving compensation for their clients, JT Legal Group is among the top personal injury law firms in California.

The incident occurred in California in July of 2021. The client was not driving themselves when the collision happened, as she was a passenger in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle. This rideshare vehicle was driving the client on the 110 freeway when the accident occurred, with the client sitting in the backseat of the car.

When the rideshare vehicle came to a stop due to heavy traffic on the freeway, the defendant, who was driving behind the rideshare vehicle, did not hit their brakes in time to stop properly even though the rideshare vehicle in front of him was at a complete stop. This caused the defendant to rear-end the rideshare vehicle with heavy force and caused a lot of damage to the car and the client, who was in the back seat at the time of the collision.

When the defendant rear-ended the vehicle, it caused many adverse effects for the client sitting in the backseat. The impact of the collision was so hard that it threw the client’s head forward and caused a lot of pain and stiffness in her neck. This pain quickly spread down the client’s back and spine, causing severe pain and discomfort. Not only that, but the pain that the client suffered did not go away a day or two after the accident, but it persisted for weeks.

The physical and mental trauma from the accident lasted for weeks after the incident as she continued to suffer from intense migraines and PTSD. This severe pain led the client to have many hard days and sleepless nights. It was hard for her to silence her mind and try to ignore the excruciating pain when it was time to go to sleep, not allowing her to get a good night’s sleep or proper rest.

In order to ease some of the severe pain she was in, JT Legal Group’s client went through many medical procedures, including a Vertebroplasty and a Lumbar Kyphoplasty. While these procedures helped to reduce the pain, the client still dealt with the mental and physical trauma that came from being in the accident in the rideshare vehicle that day. Those procedures are also very physically and emotionally taxing for someone to go through, especially on top of all the symptoms the client was already suffering from.

Every year in the United States, about 1.7 million rear-end collisions occur on the road. That is over 4,500 rear-end collisions per day. In these collisions, about 500,000 people are injured every year, and about 1,700 people die.

The client that JT Legal Group was representing in this scenario was lucky that she walked away with the injuries she received rather than losing her life. While it would have been better for her if she had not been in the accident at all, JT Legal Group did everything they could to try to help her through this challenging time and get her back on her feet.

