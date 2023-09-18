Second Model Found Dead in DTLA Apartment, Investigators Search for Connection

Just last week a sad discovery was made. Two days after a model was found dead at a certain location, another model was also found dead there. And this week there is even more sad news. A model named Nicole Coates, who was 32 and known as Nikki was found dead in her apartment in Downtown Los Angeles on September 10. His family had not received any news from him for several days before this terrible incident.
“I went in and I turned the corner, I went over — she’s covered up — I went over and touched her and said ‘Nicole?'” Guy Edward Coats Jr., her father, recalled it to KCAL News. “I touched her arm and she was just like stone.” They say they last talked two days ago, right after she came back from a date.
SBRBN shared a post on Twitter:
A young model was found dead which makes this the second time in the same week a model was found dead in a DTLA apartment. Not only that .. but both discoveries were found within three miles of one another.
Family members discovered the body of Nichole Coats, 32 inside her apt pic.twitter.com/fQYKBsC0cK
— SBRBN (@Sbrbnla) September 17, 2023
Sharon Coats, her mother, said, “I miss her so much. She was my only one.” “I’m not gonna ever be able to tell her that I love her, or touch her again. It hurts.” Family members claim that they were only made aware of the hauntingly identical occurrence a few days later, on September 12, when Maleesa Mooney, age 31, was discovered dead in her own apartment in the 200 block of South Figueroa Street.
For additional recent articles, please follow the link provided below:
- Former Police Officer and Serial Killer Anthony Sully Dies on Death Row
- LAPD Arrests 23-Year-Old Suspect in Stabbing Death of Man on Metro
The circumstances of Mooney’s death led investigators to open a homicide inquiry. Coats’ aunt Linda St. Clair said, “That scared us all because now we feel that it’s related.” “She wasn’t far from where Nicole lived and they were in the same age bracket and she was a model.”
Officials are trying to figure out if there’s a link between the two events, but they haven’t found a definite answer yet. Coates’s family has expressed the belief that there may be a connection between the deaths, however, they have not been able to substantiate this claim.
May Stevens, one more of Coats’ aunts, stated, “I just feel in my heart that there’s some foul play somewhere.” “Somebody’s not saying something. Somebody’s not talking.”