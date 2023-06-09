Shooting at Houston Strip Club Claims 2 Lives, Injures 1

Daily news / By /

After a shooting overnight in a strip club parking lot, two guys are dead and one is in the hospital on Friday.

When Houston police arrived on the scene at Diosa Caberet on the 1000 block of West Rankin Road at around 2:15 a.m., they saw a throng of individuals in the parking lot.

Here is an official tweet posted by Houston Police:

Although investigators claimed the shooting was part of a robbery attempt, it appears the two suspects were unsuccessful in their plans.

When police officers arrived, one man had already passed away, and a second man had been taken to the hospital but later passed away.

According to investigators, all three victims are Hispanic and entered the club on Friday at 2:00 a.m.

They were not let into the strip club because it was about to close because, according to the cops, they were inebriated.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

Two Black men then approached them in the parking lot as they were making their way back to their car, according to the police.

The two criminals allegedly demanded money during some sort of conversation, and when the victims resisted, shots were allegedly fired.

Investigators are currently seeking to obtain surveillance footage that could be crucial in identifying suspects because all of the victims were unarmed.

The information from the security video, together with the fact that this business complies with the recently established municipal code, will assist investigators piece together what happened, according to HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher.

The suspects might have driven off in a dark SUV, according to speculation.

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top