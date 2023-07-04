On Monday night, there was a shooting in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia that resulted in the deaths of four individuals and the injuries of four more.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says six individuals, including two children, were shot in Philadelphia. The two kids, ages 2 and 13, were brought to a nearby hospital and are currently doing well.
According to Outlaw, three of the victims in the incident were guys aged 20 to 59. The police had not yet released the identity of the fourth male victim, but speculated that he was between the ages of 16 and 21.
The tweet below verifies the news:
#BREAKING Eight people were shot and four were killed in a shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. https://t.co/Ad5ZfjSBif
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 4, 2023
Around 8:30 p.m., many people were reportedly shot, prompting authorities to the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue. At least 50 shot casings were discovered by police at several places in the region, they claimed.
According to Outlaw, many cars were also struck by gunshots. A 40-year-old male was brought into custody after being chased by police on the 1800 block of Frazier Street, authorities said.
Here are some more articles from the California Examiner that you might find interesting:
- Missing Stoughton Woman Recovered From Mud at Massachusetts State Park
- California Bill Allowing Colleges to Pay College Athletes Postponed Until 2024
The suspect was armed with a rifle, a handgun, and a scanner and was wearing a bulletproof vest. A second suspect was detained for reportedly firing shots in self-defense, according to the police.
56th Street has been shut down between Kingsessing and Chester avenues for the duration of the police investigation. It was unclear at this time why the shooting had occurred.
The California Examiner is your best bet for up-to-the-minute coverage of criminal justice news in the Golden State and beyond.