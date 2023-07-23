Stabbing in Osaka Leaves 3 Injured, Suspect in Custody

In the western prefecture of Osaka, Japan, three people were hurt on Sunday following a stabbing incident aboard a train. According to local authorities, the suspect has been taken into custody.
According to Kyodo news, the suspect, named Kazuya Shimizu, was detained immediately on suspicion of attempted murder and eventually admitted to the stabbing.
You can see a clip in which the suspect was caught on the platform:
Japan- Three people were injured in a #stabbing attack on a train in #Japan's #Osaka prefecture on #Sunday.
A suspect was caught on the platform of the station and was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. pic.twitter.com/o1s9BOJpTm
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 23, 2023
Around 10:25 a.m. local time, a worker at Rinku-Town Station notified the authorities of the stabbing incident.
Authorities say the three injured men—a male train conductor in his 20s, and a male passenger in his 70s—were sent to the hospital almost away and do not have serious injuries.
On a station in Lzumisano, close to a sizable mall and a hospital, the incident took place.
