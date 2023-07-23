Stabbing in Osaka Leaves 3 Injured, Suspect in Custody

Daily news / By /

In the western prefecture of Osaka, Japan, three people were hurt on Sunday following a stabbing incident aboard a train. According to local authorities, the suspect has been taken into custody.

According to Kyodo news, the suspect, named Kazuya Shimizu, was detained immediately on suspicion of attempted murder and eventually admitted to the stabbing.

You can see a clip in which the suspect was caught on the platform:

Around 10:25 a.m. local time, a worker at Rinku-Town Station notified the authorities of the stabbing incident.

Authorities say the three injured men—a male train conductor in his 20s, and a male passenger in his 70s—were sent to the hospital almost away and do not have serious injuries.

On a station in Lzumisano, close to a sizable mall and a hospital, the incident took place.

If you’re looking for crime news from across the state or the country, go no farther than The California Examiner.

Here is a small selection of the news from the past several weeks; each of these items is worthy of further research:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top