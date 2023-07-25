Suspect Arrested in Fatal Central Fresno Stabbing of Homeless Woman

A homeless lady in Fresno was stabbed to death, and police said Monday that they had made an arrest in the case. Near the U.S. Post Office on Griffith Avenue west of Blackstone Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a woman was reported to be bleeding, according to police.
On Monday, authorities released her name and age as Patricia Roper, 58. Roper knew her suspected attacker, 36-year-old Steven Raymundo, who was also named by authorities on Monday. Like me, he was a homeless squatter.
Raymundo denied any participation, and police claimed that although the two were acquainted, the motivation for the stabbing was unclear. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Raymundo repeatedly stabbing Roper in the upper body.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Fresno police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead Sunday night in Central Fresno. https://t.co/Tvtahyseo8
— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) July 24, 2023
According to the authorities, Roper was pronounced dead after being brought to Community Regional Medical Center. The cops heard from a number of people who saw what happened.
Raymundo was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and was still being held without bond at the Fresno County Jail on Monday. This year’s 22nd deliberate homicide occurred in this incident. In comparison, last year at this time there were only 36.
