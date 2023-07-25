Accident on Southbound Interstate 91 in Springfield Leaves 1 Injured and 1 Hospitalized

On Monday afternoon, there was a serious accident involving a rollover near Exit 1 on Interstate 91 in Springfield, Massachusetts. At about 2:42 p.m., the collision was reported to the Massachusetts State Police, prompting a speedy response.
A pickup truck had apparently flipped over on a bridge above Interstate 91 at the Longmeadow curve, as confirmed by police upon arrival. A 53-year-old man from Winsted, Connecticut, driving the truck, perished when he was trapped inside the wreckage.
The joint efforts of the Springfield and Longmeadow firefighters freed the trapped driver from the twisted wreckage with the utmost expertise and efficiency. The victim was then taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
The seriousness of the accident was mitigated by the fact that the injuries were not life-threatening. Two further automobiles were reported to have been involved in the incident by authorities.
The crash affected multiple people, including a 68-year-old guy from Granby in his 2018 Chevrolet Impala and a 74-year-old man driving a BMW in Glastonbury, Connecticut.
Authorities and first responders are keeping a close eye on the roads while they determine what caused the rollover incident. In the future, hopefully, this will serve as a reminder to drivers everywhere to drive safely and legally.
