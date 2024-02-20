A Suspect is Being Held in the Two-person Shooting at the University of Colorado!

Two individuals were fatally shot in a dormitory on the University of Colorado campus in Colorado Springs, and on Monday, a man from Michigan was detained on murder charges, according to the police.
Colorado Springs police announced Monday through X that 25-year-old Detroit student Nicholas Jordan was arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Parker, Colorado, student Samuel Knopp and 26-year-old Pueblo, Colorado, student Celie Rain Montgomery.
The female was identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, CO. The male was identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, CO. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Montgomery and Knopp’s deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Mr. Jordan was supposed to make an appearance in court on Tuesday. He was currently being held on a $1 million bond in the El Paso County jail. The police have stated that they are still investigating the matter and that all those involved were known to one another. They omitted any explanation or background information.
According to Jenna Press, a university spokesperson, Mr. Knopp was a senior majoring in music, and Mr. Jordan was also a student there. She remained mum on the subject. During his junior recital in 2023, Mr. Knopp’s guitar playing was included in the university’s music programme.
Crestone House is a dorm on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus. Around 6 a.m. on Friday, campus police got a call reporting gunfire coming from the building. Colorado Springs is a city of around 480,000 people located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains.
After the campus police discovered two bodies in the room, they contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department, who then sent their homicide squad to the scene. The authorities began searching for Mr. Jordan on Friday night after obtaining an arrest order.
A statement from the police department on Sunday described the shooting as “an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university.” In an effort to make sure everyone on campus was secure, the department said it was collaborating with university police.
A motor vehicle theft unit located Mr. Jordan in a city car at 8 a.m. on Monday, after a search that continued throughout the weekend, according to the police. After almost half an hour, he was arrested.
The university’s marble sculpture of a mountain lion, which serves as both a symbol and mascot for its athletic teams, was the site of a “healing walk” on Monday, during which students and administrators laid flowers at its foot.
