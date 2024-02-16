A Teenager is Detained in Relation to the Deadly Shooting at a Tube Station!

This week’s shooting at a Bronx tube station that left one person dead and five injured, an adolescent was taken into custody on Thursday, according to the police.
According to Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives, the 16-year-old youngster was captured as he was leaving his mother’s flat in the Bronx’s Highbridge neighborhood. According to Chief Kenny, he will face murder charges.
The shooting claimed the life of 35-year-old Bronx-resident Mexican laborer Obed Beltran-Sanchez. The police reported that five more people, ranging in age from 14 to 71, had been hurt.
The shooting happened on Monday during rush hour in the afternoon at the Bronx’s Mount Eden Avenue subway station. It happened at 4:30 p.m. when two groups of youths got into a fight on a No. 4 train headed north.
Chief Kenny stated that investigators think the incident was a reprisal for another shooting that happened last month. One of the 14-year-old boys in the shooting fired at his competitors, hitting a 17-year-old in the leg, as the two groups were fighting in front of a store on Davidson Avenue in the Bronx on January 15, according to Chief Kenny and the police.
The 14-year-old was with his mates on the No. 4 train on Monday when they encountered Mr. Jones and other rivals. Chief Kenny stated, “They just so happened to cross paths.” Numerous individuals discharged firearms as the train pulled into the station and people started to disperse, according to the police. As the train’s occupants panicked and fled for safety, the gunfire persisted.
The opposition gang fired back at Mr. Jones and the other individual, according to the police. On the platform and inside the train, there were nineteen gunshots. Mr. Beltran-Sanchez was shot in the chest, resulting in his death.
“He was just a gentleman on a train who happened to look out on the platform to see what was going on,” Chief Kenny stated after hearing a disturbance. “This is a man who is simply attempting to get by in life and he makes the mistake of being inquisitive.”
According to Chief Kenny, none of the firearms used in the incident have been found. About the incident on January 15, a 14-year-old child who is a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder. His identity was kept a secret.
According to Police Department data, shootings in New York have decreased following a peak earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. There is statistically little chance of suffering a major injury while riding the metro.
The department’s Transit Bureau reports that there were six gunshots on the tube in 2022 and nine in 2021. Following the gunmen’s escape on Monday, Mr. Beltran-Sanchez was bleeding as commuters avoided him, according to Chief Kenny.
Chief Kenny remarked, “Seeing the video of him passing away while people are passing by him is heartbreaking.” “No one provided assistance.”
