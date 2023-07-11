Swift Boat Heroes Rescue 50 From Devastating Flash Floods in Vermont and New York

On Monday, a woman was swept away and killed by flash floods in the Northeastern United States. Fifty people were rescued by speed boats and roads were wiped out.

After storms began over the weekend and swamped rivers and streams, the National Weather Service stated in its prediction on Monday that more than 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings from Eastern New York state to Boston and Western Maine in the northeast.

Preliminary damage and economic loss estimates from private forecaster AccuWeather ranged from $3 billion to $5 billion. Rains on Monday caused delays or cancellations for more than a thousand flights to and from airports in the region, including New York’s LaGuardia and Boston’s Logan.

After flooding damaged tracks, Amtrak and the Metro-North commuter railroad, which uses some of the same track, suspended passenger train service between Albany and New York City. The hardest devastated states were New York and Vermont.

The service said that further rain was on the way tonight and into Tuesday, heightening flood risks. The flooding has been described by Vermont officials as the worst since Hurricane Irene made landfall there as a tropical storm in 2011.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck event,” Vermont Governor Phil Scott said at a press conference. Streets in certain areas of Vermont had become raging rivers after receiving as much as 8 inches (20 cm) of rain.

