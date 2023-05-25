Texas Mall Sh*oting Suspect Adds to Disturbing Trend in the US

The suspect accused of sh*oting and k!lling eight people at a mall in Allen, Texas earlier this month “fixated on mass shootings and held views consistent with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist … ideologies,” According to a new DHS bulletin published on Wednesday,
Senior DHS officials told ABC News in a call with reporters that the shooter in the Allen, Texas, mall sh*oting had a “neo-Nazi ideology.” This confirms prior reports by ABC News that the suspect in the attack had tattoos of Nazi insignia on his body.
“Recent tragic events highlight the continued heightened threat environment our nation faces, and these threats are driven by violent extremists who seek to further their ideological beliefs and personal grievances,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Authorities have noted that this phenomenon occurs regularly both domestically and abroad.“It is something unfortunately that we are seeing with greater frequency,” a senior official said. “And not just here in the United States, but it’s something that seems to be gaining frequency internationally as well.”
According to the report, the United States is currently experiencing a “heightened threat environment.” “Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the bulletin says.
“Both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct att@cks in the Homeland, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence.”
The National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) has issued a warning that the next several months may be volatile. Individuals’ perspectives on the next general election in 2024, as well as legislative or judicial judgments relevant to sociopolitical problems, could serve as catalysts for violent acts.
It warned that the US’s essential infrastructure, religious institutions, individuals or activities connected with the LGBTQIA+ community, schools, racial and ethnic minorities, and government buildings and personnel, including law enforcement, are all potential targets of violence.
In particular, authorities have warned that a candidate who questions the legitimacy of the voting process “would contribute to the potential of violent acts.”
Also mentioned in the bulletin are the Nashville Christan school sh*oting, plans to att@ck power substations, and the “continue to use media to call for lone offender attacks in the West, condemn US foreign policy, and attempt to expand their reach and grow global support networks.”
Despite not being part of the NTAS, officials have expressed worry that the border may still be a target for violent extremists due to the rhetoric they have seen online.
