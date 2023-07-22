The Body of a Missing Toddler Was Found in the Delaware River Days After the Storm

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department reported on Friday that the body of a 2-year-old who had been missing since a flash flood in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, several days earlier had been located in the Delaware River.
Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, age 2, was located at around 5 o’clock that evening, and was positively identified based on her description and the clothes she was wearing. On Saturday, the coroner will perform an autopsy and make a formal identification, according to authorities.
The search for Mattie and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils, who were swept away in a flash flood on July 16 along with their mother, was called off on Wednesday due to extreme weather.
Diving teams will return to the water on Saturday as police continue their search for Conrad. Katie Seley, the children’s 32-year-old mother, was washed away in the raging storm as she sought to flee with her children, Mattie and Conrad. The death toll from the flooding in Bucks County has risen to four.
The Bucks County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the victims as follows: Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown Township, Pennsylvania; Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, both of Newtown Township; Susan Barnhardt, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey; and Enzo and Linda Depiero. All of the fatalities drowned, according to the coroner’s report.
