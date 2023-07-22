American Horror Story Season 12: Delicate Teaser Reveals Kim Kardashian’s Haunting Debut

FX and Hulu have just released the first teaser for the highly anticipated upcoming season of American Horror Story, officially titled American Horror Story: Delicate. The chilling footage introduces viewers to an intriguing and star-studded cast, with reality star and pop culture icon Kim Kardashian taking center stage in her scripted TV debut.
A Star-Studded Cast Unveiled
The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse of the upcoming season, with Kim Kardashian stealing the spotlight in a haunting scene.
You can watch the teaser below:
Clad in a long blonde wig and a black dress, she cradles what appears to be a baby, setting a spine-chilling tone for the upcoming horror anthology.
The Eerie Atmosphere
Accompanied by a twisted remix of “Rock-a-bye Baby,” the teaser immerses viewers in an eerie atmosphere as identical figures dance ominously in the background. The visuals are spine-tingling, promising an electrifying and suspenseful season that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts Return
In addition to Kim Kardashian, the teaser offers glimpses of other stars set to grace the screen in American Horror Story: Delicate.
Fans can look forward to seeing Cara Delevingne, adding to the excitement, as well as the return of AHS alum Emma Roberts. Roberts is making a comeback to the franchise after a four-year hiatus, having previously appeared in multiple seasons, including Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984.
A New Twist on the Anthology Series
This season promises to be unlike any other in the anthology series, as it is the first to draw inspiration from a book. Specifically, the gripping thriller “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, is scheduled for release in August. The novel follows the gripping tale of a woman desperate to start a family, but sinister forces appear to be conspiring against her.
Kim Kardashian’s Scripted TV Debut
The exciting news of Kim Kardashian’s involvement in the show was first reported earlier this year. The role was specially crafted for the renowned television star, marking her scripted TV debut.
Co-creator Ryan Murphy expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that they were thrilled to welcome Kim Kardashian to the AHS family. The role penned by Halley Feiffer promises to be fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying.
A Season of Ambition
With a carefully curated cast and a storyline inspired by a suspenseful novel, American Horror Story: Delicate is set to be an ambitious and groundbreaking addition to the beloved series. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the release of this thrilling and one-of-a-kind season.
As the teaser unveils a taste of what’s to come, American Horror Story enthusiasts can’t help but speculate on the chilling mysteries that await them when the show premieres. With Kim Kardashian’s scripted TV debut and a host of talented stars, this season is poised to captivate audiences and deliver unforgettable horror moments.
