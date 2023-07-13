The Officers And Deputies Involved In The Fatal Summit County Police Shooting Have Been Identified

On Wednesday, it was revealed who was responsible for the deadly shooting of a teenager in a Summit County neighborhood: a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy.
According to the Summit County District Attorney’s Office, Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy Vincent Moquin and Dillon Police Officer Allen Jambor both fired their firearms early on Sunday morning in the Summit Cove neighborhood.
Jambor, a patrol officer, joined the Dillon Police Department in 2013 and has been in law enforcement ever since, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office. Moquin has worked for the sheriff’s office for two years as a patrol deputy.
According to Lt. Wanda Wilkerson of the sheriff’s office, the incident started at 7:20 a.m. when officials received a report of a guy “wandering in the neighborhood, waving a firearm and banging on residents’ doors.”
The juvenile confronted Jambor and Moquin and pointed a gun at them at the junction of Idlewild and Summit roads, according to Wilkerson.
The Summit Daily News identified the fatally shot 18-year-old as Charlie Foster, a recent high school graduate. Foster was in possession of a BB gun at the time of the occurrence, a member of Foster’s family claimed to the daily news. The firearm has been referred to as a handgun by the sheriff’s office.
According to the DA’s press release, Jambor and Moquin have been placed on paid administrative leave while internal inquiries—which will be conducted independently of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon Police Department—are ongoing. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Summit County District Attorney’s office are both looking into the police shooting.
