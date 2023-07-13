Which Are the 10 Poorest Counties in California?

Ten counties in California have been identified as some of the poorest in the state, According to a recent analysis by the financial website SmartAsset.
Despite California ranking among the top five states with the highest median incomes overall, these counties exhibit lower household incomes and higher poverty rates. The study utilized various data sources, including IRS SOI Tax Statistics, Zillow, and the U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey, to calculate the Wealth Index for each county.
Poverty Rates and Median Incomes in California
While California boasts a statewide median household income of $84,097, SmartAsset’s findings indicate that 12.3% of residents reported living in poverty. This highlights the stark economic disparities within the state.
The Poorest Counties in California
Based on the median household income data from 2017-2021, here are the ten poorest counties in California, as reported by SmartAsset:
- Trinity County: Median income – $42,206; Residents in poverty – 19.1%
- Imperial County: Median income – $49,078; Residents in poverty – 17.3%
- Siskiyou County: Median income – $49,857; Residents in poverty – 16.8%
- Modoc County: Median income – $51,090; Residents in poverty – 19.9%
- Tehama County: Median income – $52,901; Residents in poverty – 15.6%
- Del Norte County: Median income – $53,280; Residents in poverty – 21.4%
- Mariposa County: Median income – $53,304; Residents in poverty – 14.1%
- Humboldt County: Median income – $53,350; Residents in poverty – 19.4%
- Lake County: Median income – $53,399; Residents in poverty – 16.5%
- Sierra County: Median income – $56,152; Residents in poverty – 12.3%
The Richest Counties in California
In contrast, SmartAsset also identified the top five richest counties in California:
- Santa Clara County
- San Mateo County
- Marin County
- San Francisco County
- Alameda County
