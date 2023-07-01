The Robinson Shooting Left a 3-year-old Boy With Injuries

A young boy, aged 3, was shot in Robinson and taken to the hospital. Around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, police in Allegheny County were notified of a shooting near the intersection of Village Drive and Groveton Drive. The child, aged 3, was discovered with what seemed to be a graze wound on his leg.
No word yet on the boy’s condition at Children’s Hospital where he was taken. Earlier on Friday afternoon, there was word of another gunshot in Braddock.
After being called to the intersection of Moody and Margaretta Streets just after 1:30 p.m., police say first responders discovered a male suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
The tweet below verifies the news:
3-year-old boy injured in Robinson Township shooting https://t.co/IuP1TAQlR3 via @YouTube
— Pati M (@PatiM2) June 30, 2023
According to the police, his injuries were not life-threatening, so he was sent to a hospital. The Allegheny County Police are now looking into both incidents, but have not made any public announcements about suspects or arrests.
The County Police Tip Line can be reached at 1-833-ALL-TIPS if anyone has any information. Any caller will remain anonymous.
